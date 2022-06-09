Brokerages Set UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Target Price at $35.74

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.74.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 272,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,464,136. UiPath has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

