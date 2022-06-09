Brokerages Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Target Price at $12.60

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.37. 374,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,873. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $454.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

