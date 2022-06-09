Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $127.08

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NTRS stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

