Brokerages Set Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Target Price at $14.58

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

CGNT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,803. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth $121,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

