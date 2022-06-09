Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) PT at $9.36

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. 41,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,492. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $706.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,670 shares of company stock valued at $188,311.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 193,550 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

