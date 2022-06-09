Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target at $32.67

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVXL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,293. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $680.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.