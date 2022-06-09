Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target at $32.67

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.
AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AVXL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,293. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $680.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
