Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to post $4.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
THC stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.87. 1,179,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.40.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
