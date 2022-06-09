Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

