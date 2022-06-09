Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Post $0.88 EPS

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. 152,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,277. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

