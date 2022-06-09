Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.40 Million

Analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) to report sales of $493.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.60 million to $500.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $397.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

