Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Limoneira reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

LMNR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.96. 1,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.95%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

