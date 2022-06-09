Brokerages Anticipate J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will announce $351.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.75 million. J&J Snack Foods posted sales of $324.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J&J Snack Foods.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of JJSF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,889. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,238,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

