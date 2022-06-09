Brokerages Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Copart posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $181,386,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $137,142,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.90. 3,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.46. Copart has a 1-year low of $105.41 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

