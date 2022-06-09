Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

CWST stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 201,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 4,612 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $417,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,584 shares of company stock worth $4,237,621. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $207,275,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

