Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.47. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 114,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

