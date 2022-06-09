BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Down to $7.81

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $7.46. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 6,651 shares.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

