Brenntag SE Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

BNTGY stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BNTGY shares. Baader Bank raised shares of Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($107.53) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

