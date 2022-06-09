Brenntag SE Declares Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
BNTGY stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.32.
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGY)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.