BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.20

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 958280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($6.02) to GBX 500 ($6.27) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

