Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.
NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $86.01. 9,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,860. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.80. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,567,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.