Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.00 million-$367.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.64 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.41-$6.41 EPS.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $86.01. 9,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,860. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.80. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,624.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,802,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,567,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.