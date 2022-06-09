Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Shares Down 0.2%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. Approximately 3,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bogota Financial ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bogota Financial by 923.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bogota Financial by 49.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bogota Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bogota Financial in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial in the second quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

