BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Shares Up 1.5%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. 13,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 302,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Get BlueCity alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCT. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlueCity during the first quarter worth $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlueCity by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 183,141 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in BlueCity in the third quarter worth $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlueCity in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlueCity in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueCity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.