Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 39% Higher Over Last Week

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00304828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00437227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030835 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

