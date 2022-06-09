Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) were up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 211.99 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.59). Approximately 25,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 34,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Blancco Technology Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($3.88) target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £156.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.75.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

