Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $111,888,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 629,279 shares valued at $35,979,274. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

BX opened at $116.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.59 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

