BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 463.50 ($5.81). Approximately 54,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 169,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467.50 ($5.86).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 490.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 568.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The firm has a market cap of £472.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.11%.

In related news, insider Peter Baxter purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($33,157.89).

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

