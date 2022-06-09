Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.45 ($0.23). Approximately 98,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 377,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.53. The stock has a market cap of £62.69 million and a P/E ratio of -30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other Blackbird news, insider Ian McDonough purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,062.66).

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

