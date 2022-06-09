Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 299,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

