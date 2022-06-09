BitTorrent Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $13,832.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007269 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004125 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000318 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002996 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.