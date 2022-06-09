BitNautic Token One Day Volume Reaches $3,761.00 (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One BitNautic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000939 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitNautic Token has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. BitNautic Token has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $3,761.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,027.97 or 1.00025681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030514 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io . BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic . BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

Buying and Selling BitNautic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNautic Token directly using US dollars.

