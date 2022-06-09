BitBall Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $807,858.42 and $2,231.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,135.75 or 0.99905190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00029352 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars.

