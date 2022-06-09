Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Cut by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 2.8% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $32,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $361.91. 1,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $335.02 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

