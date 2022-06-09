BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BGC Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 95,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.68. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $13,205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in BGC Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 7,661,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 2,425,216 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

