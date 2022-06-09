Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 234,116 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 234,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $2,617,416.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,928,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,816,817.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $1,169,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Berry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $22,760,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $914.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

