Berenberg Bank Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to “Buy”

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $119,552.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,461 shares of company stock worth $5,193,490. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,608 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,025,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,171,000 after buying an additional 1,041,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

