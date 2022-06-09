BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) will report $312.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeiGene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.52 million and the highest is $316.90 million. BeiGene posted sales of $149.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,160. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in BeiGene by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after acquiring an additional 53,560 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.31. 6,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,164. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.57. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

