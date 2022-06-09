BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu Sells 3,410 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $162.05 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day moving average of $212.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in BeiGene by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,834,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BeiGene by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in BeiGene by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares in the last quarter.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

