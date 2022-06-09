Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $560.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.14.

A number of research firms have commented on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 540 ($6.77) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.83) to GBX 480 ($6.02) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $$6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

