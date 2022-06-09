Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) COO Acquires $23,250.00 in Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) COO Brian E. Beasley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $23,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 240,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,127.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BBGI opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

