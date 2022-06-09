BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 29,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,658 shares.The stock last traded at $54.22 and had previously closed at $54.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in BCE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in BCE in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BCE by 88.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BCE by 42.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BCE by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

