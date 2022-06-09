Barclays Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $435.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $450.00 to $435.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $424.26.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $307.77 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

