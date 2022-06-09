Barclays Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $5.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of JOAN opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.90 million, a PE ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. JOANN has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JOANN will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 117.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 927,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

