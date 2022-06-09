Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $159.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE BMO traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,939. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

