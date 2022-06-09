Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Banco Bradesco posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,771,664. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.