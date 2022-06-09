Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. 145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.
Ayala Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AYALY)
