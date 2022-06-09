Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.64) to GBX 470 ($5.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.19) to GBX 500 ($6.27) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.64) to GBX 520 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.
Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
