Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.64) to GBX 470 ($5.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 494 ($6.19) to GBX 500 ($6.27) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.64) to GBX 520 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

