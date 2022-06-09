Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.46. 1,027,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,956. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,855 shares of company stock worth $3,985,906. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,704,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 65.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after buying an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after acquiring an additional 733,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Avalara by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $85,617,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

