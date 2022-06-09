Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $551,686.68

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $551,686.68 and approximately $5,777.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.00325619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00411924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031054 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

