Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Autoliv reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

NYSE ALV traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 366,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $2,579,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

