Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.15 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.23.
ACB stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $353.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.88.
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
