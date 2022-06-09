Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.15 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.23.

ACB stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $353.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,435,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after buying an additional 169,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,946 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,615,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 313,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 56,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

