AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). AudioEye posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 78.85% and a negative net margin of 58.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in AudioEye by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,356. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

